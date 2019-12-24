Cyrus Mistry reinstatement: RoC seeks modification in NCLAT judgment

National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Wednesday ordered the restoration of Cyrus Mistry as the Executive Chairman of Tata Sons. (File photo) National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Wednesday ordered the restoration of Cyrus Mistry as the Executive Chairman of Tata Sons. (File photo)

The Registrar of Companies (RoC) on Monday moved the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) with a plea that the appellate tribunal delete from its judgment — on reinstating Cyrus Mistry as chairman of Tata Sons — the part which casts aspersions “made regarding any hurried help” to Tata Sons.

The RoC has in its plea also said that as the NCLAT had not stayed the operative part of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) order, the department acted in a “bonafide manner based on due application of mind”. It has further contended that since the RoC, Mumbai was not impleaded as a party before the NCLT Mumbai or the NCLAT, it was not given a chance to defend itself.

In a strongly worded 172-page judgment, the NCLAT had on December 18 restored Cyrus Pallonji Mistry as the executive chairman of Tata Sons and director in the Tata Group for the rest of his tenure. Mistry was removed by the Tata Sons board on October 24, 2016.

In the judgment, the NCLAT had also censured the RoC and said that its action allowing the Tata Group to convert itself back as a private concern from a public limited company was done “with the help of the Registrar of Companies just before filing of the appeal”. Defending its action to allow Tata Sons to convert back to a private concern, the RoC has said that its actions were based on an interpretation of sub-section 2A of the section 43 (A) of the Companies Act.

Tata Sons, founded as a private company on November 8, 1917, had been forced to convert itself into a public concern after the insertion of a provision in the Companies Act, which asked firms with a considerable turnover to turn public.

According to the company, however, it continued to function as a private company, retaining the articles of association laid down during the incorporation in 1917.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App