Cyrus Mistry plea: NCLT order on July 4

The order in the case filed by Cyrus Mistry, former chairman, Tata Sons, and his companies alleging mismanagement and oppression of minority shareholders in Tata Sons will be pronounced on July 4, the Mumbai bench of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Tuesday informed both the Ratan Tata and Mistry factions.

Mistry was unceremoniously ousted from the chairmanship of the holding company of the Tata Group on October 26, 2016. He was also removed as chairman of other Tata Group companies including Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). While some independent directors on the boards of Indian Hotels and Tata Chemicals had lauded Mistry’s performance, he was either voted out or resigned from the various boards.—FE

