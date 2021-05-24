Barge P305: ONGC to provide logistical support to families of deceased

May 24, 2021 12:58:25 am
ONGC has announced that it will make arrangements to transport the mortal remains of personnel who died due to the sinking of barge P305 in cyclone Tauktae and provide all necessary logistical support to the families of the affected crew members.
Sixty six of the 261 persons who were on board P305 have been confirmed dead and 186 persons have been rescued. The Indian Navy and Coast Guard are continuing their search for those that are still missing.
“The company is providing all necessary logistical help and support for the dependent family members to travel to Mumbai and back. ONGC is also making arrangements for families to take back the mortal remains of the deceased persons to their hometowns,” ONGC said in a a release.
