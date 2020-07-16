CSL to construct two autonomous electric ferries for ASKO Maritime

ASKO Maritime AS, the subsidiary group of NorgesGruppen ASA, is one of the largest players in the Norwegian retail segment. (File/Representational) ASKO Maritime AS, the subsidiary group of NorgesGruppen ASA, is one of the largest players in the Norwegian retail segment. (File/Representational)

INDIA’s largest commercial shipbuilder Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL) Wednesday said it has signed contracts for construction and supply of two autonomous electric ferries to Norway-based ASKO Maritime, with an option to build two more identical vessels.

CSL is already constructing 23 hybrid electric boats for Kochi Water Metro. It won this export order after detailed evaluation of various global shipyards and based on its value proposition to the customer, the Kochi-based shipbuilder said in a release.



Congratulating the company, Union Shipping Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted, “Kudos to CSL for grabbing contract to build world’s first fully automatic electric vessel for ASKO Maritime, Norway & laying historic milestone in Shipbuilding Industry! Competing wth various global shipyards, CSL grabbed contract with its good credibility & history #MakeInIndia.”

The project , partially funded by the Norwegian Government, aimed at emission-free transport of goods across the Oslo fjord, CSL said. The 67 meter-long vessels will initially be delivered as a full-electric transport ferry, powered by 1,846 kWh capacity battery. After commissioning autonomous equipment and field trials in Norway, it will operate as a fully autonomous ferry of ASKO that can transport 16 fully loaded Standard EU trailers in one go across the fjords, CSL said. —With PTI

