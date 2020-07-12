CSC, private contractors spar over BharatNet costs

In January this year, the DoT had brought in the private sector to try and speed up the work on BharatNet phase one and two. In January this year, the DoT had brought in the private sector to try and speed up the work on BharatNet phase one and two.

The central government’s ambitious rural internet connectivity scheme BharatNet has run into problems again, as private telcos and equipment suppliers have alleged that Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology’s (MeitY) Common Service Centres (CSC) were exercising a monopoly by providing services at nonviable costs. A recent meeting in this regard held at the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to try and resolve the stand-off between the telcos and CSC ended without a conclusion, senior officials close to the development said.

“There are people against CSC doing BharatNet. They provide money directly to the village level entrepreneur to complete the work. For other service providers, there are multiple levels of contractors involved at every stage, which results in very little income for the VLE. One can gauge why private contractors are not happy,” a senior official who attended the meeting told The Indian Express.

In January this year, the DoT had brought in the private sector to try and speed up the work on BharatNet phase one and two. The CSCs, which have an expansive rural network had also been selected to complete pending work on the internet connectivity scheme.

The CSCs, a special purpose vehicle (SPV) for essential services such as banking, insurance, education, among others, started the work on BharatNet by allowing VLEs to do the service and maintenance work on existing infrastructure. The VLEs had in due course of time also been allowed to provide fibre-to-the-home and WiFi connections from the panchayat level to individual homes in the vicinity.

The absence of any intermediaries in between had ensured that their costs remained very low, which private players have alleged are not viable in the long run, a DoT official said.

“They wanted to explore the possibility of involving other private parties for managing BharatNet. The CSC have in their defence said that if any player can manage to provide a better service at lower costs them, they would have no objection to involvement of any such service providers,” the official said.

This is not the first time the CSCs have faced objections with respect to their work on BharatNet. In May, the Bharat Broadband Network Limited (BBNL), an SPV under the DoT had raised contentions against the CSCs shifting equipment without informing them.

This, the BBNL had then said, was done in violations of agreements and could create problems in the future when the said equipment would have to be handed over to a new private operator.

The BharatNet project, which initially began as the National Optical Fibre Network in October 2011, has faced multiple problems till date.

