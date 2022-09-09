scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 08, 2022

CreditSights finds ‘calculation errors’ in its debt report on Adani Group

Last month, CreditSights had said the Adani Group is “deeply over leveraged”, and may, “in the worst-case scenario”, spiral into a debt trap and possibly a default.

Fitch Group, CreditSights, adani group, Adani Group companies, Business news, Indian express business news, Indian express, Indian express news, Current AffairsFollowing this, the Adani Group issued a statement saying its companies have reduced their debt burden and that the leverage ratios of the group companies “continue to be healthy and are in line with industry benchmarks”.

Fitch Group’s debt research unit CreditSights, which had raised red flags over Adani Group being over leveraged, said in a new report that it “has discovered calculation errors” in its recent debt report on two Adani Group companies, following a conversation with the management.

However, it also pointed out that the latest “corrections” did not change its investment recommendations.

“In a follow-up to our report outlining our credit concerns with Adani Group companies, we are presenting this piece to reconcile our calculations with Adani Group’s presentation. We have also spoken with Adani Group’s CFO (Mr. Jugeshinder (Robbie) Singh), Head of Corporate Finance (Mr. Anupam Misra) and Head of Ratings (Mr. Rahul Kumar) during the week of 22 August,” CreditSights said in a report dated September 7.

“As part of this discussion, we discovered calculation errors we had made in two of the Adani Group companies, Adani Transmission and Adani Power. For Adani Transmission, we have corrected our EBITDA estimate from INR 42 bn to INR 52 bn (from Rs 4,200 crore to Rs 5,200 crore). For Adani Power, we have corrected our gross debt estimate from INR 582 bn to INR 489 bn (from Rs 58,200 crore to Rs 48,900 crore). These corrections did not change our investment recommendations,” the report added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘Subhas Chandra Bose and ...Premium
UPSC Key-September 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘Subhas Chandra Bose and ...
Chai pe charcha, Dalit home visits, regular tours: BJP charts a plan for ...Premium
Chai pe charcha, Dalit home visits, regular tours: BJP charts a plan for ...
The history of the Grand Canopy at India Gate — and all about the statue ...Premium
The history of the Grand Canopy at India Gate — and all about the statue ...
Newsmaker | Nishikant Dubey: Hemant Soren’s bugbear, Deoghar’...Premium
Newsmaker | Nishikant Dubey: Hemant Soren’s bugbear, Deoghar’...

Last month, CreditSights had said the Adani Group is “deeply over leveraged”, and may, “in the worst-case scenario”, spiral into a debt trap and possibly a default.

The report noted that the group has been making aggressive investments that are predominantly funded with debt, putting pressure on its credit metrics and cash flow.

Following this, the Adani Group issued a statement saying its companies have reduced their debt burden and that the leverage ratios of the group companies “continue to be healthy and are in line with industry benchmarks”.

Advertisement

In its latest report, CreditSights noted: “Management views that the group’s leverage is at manageable levels, and that its expansion plans have not been mainly debt funded”.

“Though we have taken cognisance of management’s viewpoints, we have a different opinion on the above,” the agency further said.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 09-09-2022 at 02:47:08 am
Next Story

Places of Worship Act challenged in Supreme Court

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Neeraj Chopra wins title with throw of 88.44m
Diamond League 2022

Neeraj Chopra wins title with throw of 88.44m

Unshackled brilliance: Kohli ends century drought
Asia Cup

Unshackled brilliance: Kohli ends century drought

All about Netaji’s statue that was unveiled at the India Gate

All about Netaji’s statue that was unveiled at the India Gate

Premium
Nitish, Soren, Akhilesh, Tejashwi, together we will defeat BJP: Mamata Banerjee

Nitish, Soren, Akhilesh, Tejashwi, together we will defeat BJP: Mamata Banerjee

7% of Class III children cannot tell time in Maharashtra, study says

7% of Class III children cannot tell time in Maharashtra, study says

Brahmastra first review out: Alia-Ranbir film called a 'superhero spectacular'

Brahmastra first review out: Alia-Ranbir film called a 'superhero spectacular'

Who was Yakub Memon, revamp of whose burial site has stirred a controversy?

Who was Yakub Memon, revamp of whose burial site has stirred a controversy?

How Bollywood movies recover money when they flop
Decoding film economics

How Bollywood movies recover money when they flop

Shikara: The better film on Kashmir, but you chose to make the wrong one a hit

Shikara: The better film on Kashmir, but you chose to make the wrong one a hit

Premium
Why you should read ‘Subhas Chandra Bose and Empty Canopy’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Subhas Chandra Bose and Empty Canopy’

Premium
Why Apple dropped the iPhone mini and took up iPhone 14 Plus instead

Why Apple dropped the iPhone mini and took up iPhone 14 Plus instead

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 08: Latest News
Advertisement