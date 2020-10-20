Cox & Kings loaned out Rs 6,071 crore to at least 20 related parties sans board nod

The audit has alleged that inter-corporate deposits of Rs 2,565 crore transferred from Cox & Kings to a few connected entities were never “discussed in any of the board/finance committee meetings” of the listed travel firm. (File)

A forensic audit of Cox & Kings Ltd, the listed travel firm that has come under the scanner of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Economic Offence Wing of Mumbai Police (EOW), has found the company did not take board approvals for Rs 6,071 crore loans extended to at least 20 related parties between 2014 and 2019.

The audit conducted by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC) has found that the company recorded related party loans and advances of Rs 9,494 crore during the same period, of which about Rs 4,008 crore was loaned to 11 overseas entities connected to Cox & Kings. As per the audit report reviewed by The Indian Express, out of these offshore transactions, transfers of Rs 581 crore was allegedly done in violation of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) norms.

Further, the PWC audit found that recoverables of at least Rs 589 crore from 11 disclosed related parties are based on a “generic” memorandum of understanding which cannot be “legally enforced” in case of a default.

The audit has alleged that inter-corporate deposits of Rs 2,565 crore transferred from Cox & Kings to a few connected entities were never “discussed in any of the board/finance committee meetings” of the listed travel firm.

The forensic audit also alleged a potential conflict of interest of the board and finance committee of Cox & Kings in approving transactions to related parties. It said some of the board members of Cox & Kings had “professional relationships” with related entities.

Cox & Kings, promoted and controlled by Ajay Ajit Peter Kerkar and his family, was sent to bankruptcy court in October 2019, after it defaulted on payments. While the promoter group owns 12.20 per cent shares in the company, the public owns the remaining 87.80 per cent. Cox & Kings owes Rs 5,500 crore to banks and financial institutions, and it is one of the top borrowers of Yes Bank Ltd when co-founder Rana Kapoor was in charge. Yes Bank has an exposure of over Rs 2,267 crore to the Cox & Kings Group.

The travel firm came under the lens after the ED initiated a probe into allegations of kickbacks taken by Kapoor in lieu of granting loans to several firms that have now defaulted on repayments.

Account of one subsidiary that got funds had Deshpande as signatory

Mumbai: Sagar Deshpande, 38, the finance manager of Cox & Kings, whose was found dead on the railway tracks in Kalyan on October 12, was the official signatory of an alleged “undisclosed” bank account of Ezeego One Travel and Tour Ltd, a subsidiary of Cox & Kings, officials familiar with the ongoing probe into the bankrupt travel company said.

Sources said this bank account was used to transfer funds from Ezeego One to Redkite Capital Pvt Ltd, owned by four firms controlled by Anil Khandelwal, chief financial officer (CFO) of Cox & Kings and Naresh Jain, the internal auditor of Cox & Kings. Both Khandelwal and Jain have been arrested by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). —ENS

