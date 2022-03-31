scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, March 30, 2022
Must Read

Covid-hit MSMEs get Rs 6,062-crore booster

The support for the Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) programme, announced in Budget for FY23, will be extended over five years.

By: ENS Economic Bureau | New Delhi |
March 31, 2022 3:38:59 am
MSME sector, MSMEs, Covid pandemic, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), Business news, Indian express business news, Indian express, Indian express news, Current AffairsThe programme aims at improving access of MSMEs to market and credit while bolstering institutions and governance related to the small businesses at the central and state levels.

The Cabinet has approved a $808-million (Rs 6,062-crore) support to revitalise Covid-hit micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) through a programme backed by the World Bank. Of the total assistance, Rs 3,750 crore ($500 million) will be in the form of a loan from the World Bank and Rs 2,312 crore will be provided by the government.

The support for the Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) programme, announced in Budget for FY23, will be extended over five years.

Check Out Express Premium
Click here for more

The programme aims at improving access of MSMEs to market and credit while bolstering institutions and governance related to the small businesses at the central and state levels.

An official statement after the Cabinet meeting suggests RAMP will address the generic and Covid-related challenges being faced by MSMEs by enhancing the impact of existing schemes for such entities and improving their competitiveness. FE

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 30: Latest News

Advertisement