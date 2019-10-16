Court extends police custody of Malvinder and Shivinder Singh by two days

A Delhi court has extended the police custody of brothers Malvinder Singh and Shivinder Singh, former promoters of Religare Enterprises Ltd (REL), for two days, after the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) told the court they wanted to investigate transfer of Rs 1,000 crore from the accused persons to various other persons.

The Singh brothers were arrested by the EOW for alleged diversion of funds and causing a loss of Rs 2,397 crore to Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL).

The EOW had also arrested Sunil Godhwani, former chairman and managing director of REL, Kavi Arora and Anil Saxena, who held “important managerial positions in REL and RFL”, for alleged diversion of public money “in clandestine manner for their own benefit”.

While Godhwani’s police custody was also extended, Arora and Saxena, were sent to two-day judicial custody.

The IO in the case, Inspector Sanjeev Dhodi, submitted to Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Deepak Sehrawat that “during the course of the investigation, it has been disclosed by the accused persons that an amount to the tune of Rs 1,000 crore approximately has been transferred to various persons from the entities linked to corporate loan book and finally the said amount was siphoned off”.

The IO submitted that he required two days custody to “identify those person to whom the said amount was transferred, and to ascertain the purpose of transfer, to ascertain the purpose of cheating the aforesaid shell companies and to confront the directors of these shell entities with the accused persons”.

The EOW also submitted before the court that police custody was required to ascertain the trail of money and role of co-conspirators.