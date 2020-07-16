‘Country of origin’ attribute mandatory for all your listings: Amazon India tells sellers

It also told sellers that failure to provide the country of origin attribute by August 10 “may lead to enforcement action, including suppression of your listing”. (File) It also told sellers that failure to provide the country of origin attribute by August 10 “may lead to enforcement action, including suppression of your listing”. (File)

Moving towards complying with the go’s “country of origin” proposal on private e-commerce sites, Amazon India Wednesday told its sellers that it is introducing “country of origin” as a mandatory attribute in its category listings. It also told sellers that failure to provide the country of origin attribute by August 10 “may lead to enforcement action, including suppression of your listing”.

“You will be required to provide information for “country of origin” mandatorily for all your new and existing listings. We urge you to provide information on the other listing attributes (including mandatory declarations required to be provided by you under applicable law) so that customers get detailed information about your product prior to purchase. the e-commerce company said on its said on its seller dashboard.

Piyush Goyal, Wilbur Ross discuss trade, cooperation

New Delhi: US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross discussed the potential of collaboration between India and the US in areas of pharmaceuticals, medical equipment and their associated supply chains during the US-India CEOs Forum on Tuesday, chaired by Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and him, as per a Ministry release.

Goyal emphasised the importance of small businesses in the economies of both countries and the need to increase employment and skilling.

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran highlighted the need for a Free Trade Agreement between India and the US. —ENS Economic Bureau

