Coronavirus scare: As more people stay home, internet cos employ strategies to cut social contact

At a time when social distancing is increasingly being adopted, customer interface with delivery agents of consumer internet companies is turning into a new problem area.

To counter this, e-commerce and other such platforms are coming up with novel strategies to curtail social contact — platforms like Flipkart are mapping impacted areas to minimise exposure of their delivery agents, while online food-ordering apps like Zomato and Swiggy are offering contactless delivery options to cut the interface between the customer and the delivery agent. Online grocery company BigBasket has started asking its delivery partners to exchange currency notes through envelopes and plastic covers, which are changed at the end of every delivery slot.

Notwithstanding the gradual shift in consumer behaviour towards online purchases over the years, the sudden outbreak of COVID-19 has forced corporates to impose self-quarantines by advising employees to work from home. This, in addition to people going out less on account of clampdown on public spaces by authorities, has led to higher traffic on internet platforms.

“Specifically, for our supply chain and logistics network, we have organised awareness sessions across all our facilities on how our employees and partners can minimise their exposure by following simple precautionary measures. We are providing all our wishmasters (delivery agents) with sanitisers and other required equipment to use while they are on the go, and are keeping track of impacted areas to minimise their exposure. Wishmasters who are unwell are being advised to rest with all assurance of medical support,” a Flipkart spokesperson said in response to a query sent by The Indian Express.

In line with their global counterparts, Indian food-delivery platforms are nudging their customers to utilise the contactless delivery options that are being provided. Gurgaon-headquartered Zomato is rolling out an update to its app through which customers can opt-in for the contactless delivery option, only in case they have made an online payment. In this, the delivery agent will keep the parcel on “a clean surface outside” the door of the customer, who will receive a picture of the delivered food item.

Swiggy is also offering the option. “… you may request the delivery partner to leave your package by the door (in case of online payment), in case you are feeling unwell or prefer so,” the Bengaluru-based firm said in a mail to its customers.

BigBasket, in a statement, said, “Before proceeding for delivery, customer experience executives (CEEs) are being checked for any symptoms of being unwell and are being thermally scanned. Any CEE failing these checks is not allowed to proceed for delivery and is advised to return home for recuperation. All CEEs are being equipped with sanitisers and disposable gloves which are to be changed after every delivery to ensure minimisation of any exposure.”

“All CEEs will maintain social distance at customer locations as a second-level preventive protocol,” the grocer said.

Even as the spread of the virus is making more people stay at home, the extent to which it will go on will decide whether or not the process of a shift towards online utilities from traditional brick-and-mortar retail facilities will speed up. “It’s early days to think about permanent behavioural changes. Companies have allowed work from home but if it continues for six months, then it will be a behavioural change,” said Arvind Singhal, chairman and managing director of retail advisory firm Technopak.

