Coronavirus locks gates: Maruti, Honda Cars, Hero MotoCorp, Toyota shut output

The country’s largest passenger vehicle manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki on Sunday announced its decision to shut production and office operations at its facilities in Gurgaon and Manesar, Haryana, with immediate effect till further notice. The R&D Centre at Rohtak will also remain closed, it said.

Announcing halt of operations at all its global manufacturing facilities, including India, Colombia and Bangladesh and the Global Parts Centre at Neemrana with immediate effect until March 31, Hero MotoCorp said its chairman Pawan Munjal has already conveyed the organisation’s commitment “to stand by the employees despite the severe disruptions caused by the ongoing situation.”

On similar lines, Honda Cars India informed its associates and suppliers that production operations at both its manufacturing plants in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, and Tapukara, Rajasthan, will be temporarily suspended from March 23-31. The company said while it intends to restart production on April 1,2020, however, it will be dependent upon advice from government/health authorities, and market and supply conditions. Gaku Nakanishi, president & CEO, Honda Cars India, said: “In these trying times, health, safety, and well-being of our associates, their families, and community at large is of utmost importance. We stand by them during this tough phase and urge everyone to take all possible measures to prevent COVID-19 from spreading further.”

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles together with Fiat India Automobiles Private Limited (FIAPL), too has announced to temporarily close operations and suspend production, till March 31. FCA and FIAPL said: “There will be no retrenchment of any plant employees as a result of the plant closure and all will continue to receive their salaries during this closure period.”

Even Toyota Kirloskar Motors announced the temporarily halt of production at its plant in Bidadi, Karnataka, till further notice.

The day also witnessed commitment by India Inc leaders to offer their support to fight the impact of coronavirus. Sensing the need of a more robust healthcare infrastructure in the country in order to tackle the looming threat of a spread of coronavirus in the country, Anand Mahindra, chairman, Mahindra Group, on Sunday said while he is ready to offer Mahindra resorts as temporary care facilities, the Group is also exploring on how its manufacturing facilities can start making ventilators. He also committed the help of his projects team to constructing temporary care facilities.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, Mahindra said: “… we … will immediately begin work on how our manufacturing facilities can make ventilators.” While he also talked of creating a fund to assist the small businesses and self employed and to contribute his entire salary in the fund, he said his “projects team stands ready to assist the govt/Army in erecting temporary care facilities.”

Anil Agarwal, executive chairman, Vedanta Resources Ltd, on Sunday announced a commitment of Rs 100 crore.

On Friday, N Chandrasekaran, chairman, Tata Sons, said the current situation is likely to have a large and deep financial impact on the weaker socio-economic segments of the society. “During this time of crisis, our group companies commit to ensuring full payments to the temporary workers and daily wage earners who are working in our offices and at our sites in India for the month of March and April, 2020, even if these workers are not able to work due to either quarantine measures, site closures, plant shutdowns or other reasons.”

Hindustan Unilever, on Friday, committed Rs 100 crore to help in the fight against Covid-19 and announced a 15 per cent cut in the prices of Lifebuoy sanitisers, handwash and Domex floor cleaners.

