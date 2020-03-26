Coronavirus impact: VLCC starts manufacturing hand sanitizers

VLCC said that its hand sanitizers are also available at all VLCC Wellness centers and on its own on-line platform as well as on e-commerce websites such as Amazon India, Flipkart, Snapdeal and Nykaa. VLCC said that its hand sanitizers are also available at all VLCC Wellness centers and on its own on-line platform as well as on e-commerce websites such as Amazon India, Flipkart, Snapdeal and Nykaa.

Amid the rising cases of novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19) across the country and the shortage of hand sanitizers in the open markets, beauty and wellness products manufacturer VLCC Personal Care Ltd. has announced that it begun the production of hand sanitizers at its GMP certified manufacturing unit in Haridwar.

So far, the highly contagious disease has claimed 13 lives across India, while the number of positive cases across the country has soared to 649.

The company said that the measure was done to support the mitigation of the ongoing health crisis caused by the outbreak of Covid-19 and to meet the sharp rise in demand for hygiene products in the country.

In a media statement, the company said that the product is going to be made available in 50 ml and 500 ml pack sizes, and will carry a retail price tag of Rs 25 and Rs 250 respectively. The hand sanitizers will reach pharmacies and general stores across India immediately to cater to the surge in demand.

This apart, VLCC said that its hand sanitizers are also available at all VLCC Wellness centers and on its own on-line platform as well as on e-commerce websites such as Amazon India, Flipkart, Snapdeal and Nykaa.

The hand sanitizer by VLCC contains a combination of spirit and Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) which is proven to kill 99.9 per cent germs and bacteria. Further, to protect the skin and prevent it from drying, it is infused with tea tree oil, rosemary oil and aloe vera extract.

Just like any other hand sanitizer, the VLCC product is in gel form and can be applied on the palms and then rubbed gently to layer the protection on all parts of the hands up to the wrists.

“We have decided to manufacture and distribute hand sanitizers as our humble contribution to the collective national effort of tackling the COVID-19 crisis and have accordingly diverted a part of our manufacturing capacity to produce them. The pricing of the product will be in keeping with the latest statutory regulations for all pack sizes,” Jayant Khosla, Managing Director & Group Head at VLCC said in a statement.

