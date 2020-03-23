Coronavirus impact: Auto companies shut down manufacturing plants

The members of SIAM and ACMA both in original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and auto component industry have been asked to consider plant shut down for a limited time. (File photo for representational purpose) The members of SIAM and ACMA both in original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and auto component industry have been asked to consider plant shut down for a limited time. (File photo for representational purpose)

As the government has announced a lockdown across various districts of the country in a bid to tackle the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the country’s automobile manufacturing and allied companies too have been asked to shut their plants by their respective industry bodies in view of the pandemic.

For now, the number of coronavirus cases in India stands at 415. The Centre has also warned of legal action against those violating the lockdown which has been enforced till March 31 to curtail the pandemic.

The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) and the Auto Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) have requested their members to shut down their respective plants.

The members of SIAM and ACMA both in original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and auto component industry have been asked to consider plant shut down for a limited time to overcome the critical period so that workers are not exposed to the virus, news agency PTI reported citing a statement by SIAM President Rajan Wadhera.

Here are the auto companies which have or are going to shut down their operations:

Hyundai Motor India

Hyundai Motor India announced that it will suspend vehicle production at its Chennai facility from Monday till further notice as a measure to stop the spread of coronavirus, the company has said.

In a statement late on Sunday night, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) said, “We will await further notifications from the state (Tamil Nadu) government to resume operations at the plant.”

Customers who are not able to avail vehicle warranty or extended warranty or free service due to health emergency or dealership shutdown in affected cities, HMIL will offer extended support of two months, the release stated.

Moreover, some 1,000 doorstep advantage bikes and emergency road service cars will provide any assistance to customers as part of the safety initiatives, the company said.

TVS Motor Company

Two-wheeler major TVS Motor Company said that it is suspending production at all its plants for two days in order to safeguard its employees from coronavirus.

“In view of COVID-19, and considering the safety and well being of its employees, the company as an interim measure has decided to shut operations at all its manufacturing facilities and offices for two days effective March 23, 2020,” TVS Motor said in a statement.

The company said it would take further steps after reviewing the situation.

Minda Industries, Bharat Forge

Auto component maker Minda Industries and Bharat Forge too announced that they will suspend operations at their manufacturing locations as part of precautionary measures to prevent the spread of deadly coronavirus.

In an exchange filing, Minda Industries said: “in light of heightened concern on spread of COVID-19 in select districts in India, government directives and certain OEMs (original equipment manufacturer) announcing production closure, it has been decided to suspend the manufacturing operations in Northern India, Rajasthan and Maharashtra till further notice”.

This apart, Bharat Forge in a BSE filing said, “the company has decided to suspend operations at all their offices and manufacturing locations in India with effect from March 23, 2020 to March 31, 2020, to ensure employee safety and contain the spread of COVID-19.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) said that keeping the safety of employees as the top priority, the company has voluntarily decided to temporarily halt production in its plant in Bidadi, Karnataka till further announcement.

The company has also expanded work from home for all its employees in its regional SBUs (Strategic Business Units) in New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata & Bangalore, it added.

Apart from these companies, the country’s largest passenger vehicle manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki on Sunday had announced its decision to shut production and office operations at its facilities in Gurgaon and Manesar, Haryana, with immediate effect till further notice. The R&D Centre at Rohtak will also remain closed, it said.

– With inputs from PTI

