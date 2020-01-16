Competition Commission probe against Asian Paints

Asian Paints, which has a 56 per cent market share, is reported to have taken punitive action against the dealers who dealt with JSW Paints. (File) Asian Paints, which has a 56 per cent market share, is reported to have taken punitive action against the dealers who dealt with JSW Paints. (File)

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has ordered a probe against Asian Paints for allegedly threatening dealers and misusing its dominant position in the market to restrict the entry of JSW Paints in the three southern states of Karnataka, Telangana and Tamil Nadu. The Commission has asked the Director General of CCI to conduct an independent probe and submit its report in 60 days from the date of the order.

Asian Paints, which has a 56 per cent market share, is reported to have taken punitive action against the dealers who dealt with JSW Paints. JSW Paints claimed that Asian Paints threatened the dealers to discontinue their supplies, and disallowed discretionary discounts. —FE

