Friday, Sep 23, 2022

Companies must understand structural shift in tech workforce: MoS IT

He said corporates and companies must now understand there has been a structural shift in the minds and attitudes of young Indian tech workforce.

At a time when Wipro has sacked 300 employees for moonlighting and most IT firms have voiced their opposition to such practices by the staff members, Minister of State for IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar has said that companies should not put a lid on employees’ dreams. He, however, added that moonlighting should not be in violation of any contractual obligations.

“Today’s youngsters have every sense of confidence and purpose about wanting to monetise, create more values out of his or her own skills. So, the efforts of companies that want to pin their employees down and say that you should not work on your own start-up or consulting are doomed to fail exercise,” he said while addressing the 9th Annual Forum 2022 of the Public Affairs Forum of India on Friday.

