Cognizant cuts full-year growth outlook, Q1 net slips

IT services company Cognizant Technology Solutions reported a sequential decline of 32 per cent in net profit to $441 million, which is also a 15.2 per cent YoY decline. The company cut its full-year revenue growth guidance for 2019 to 3.6 per cent-5.1 per cent, a drop from 7 per cent-9 per cent it had set a year ago. The guidance for the second quarter has been set at the 3.9 per cent-4.9 per cent range.

While revenues saw a slight decline sequentially, it rose to $4.11 billion, up 5.1 per cent (6.8 per cent in constant currency) from a year ago. GAAP operating margin was 13.1 per cent compared to 17.7 per cent last year and a fall of 3.7 per cent QoQ. Cognizant also had to pay Indian authorities $117 million after a Supreme Court ruling earlier this year. “Cognizant’s growth and performance in the quarter leaves room for improvement,” said CEO Brian Humphries.

“While I am encouraged by our client centricity, our employees’ winning spirit and our innovation, we are not yet delivering against the market opportunity. We are committed to strengthening our execution to invest in growth and drive shareholder value,” said the CEO.

During the first quarter, financial services — which hold the largest share in the firm’s revenues with 34.9 per cent — went down by 1.7 per cent YoY and around 1 per cent QoQ. Cognizant said the segment was impacted by softness in its business with a few of their banking clients and several insurance and North American regional banking clients. It added that the firm made progress in furthering its platforms and solutions strategy for banking clients through the acquisition of MeritSoft.

Kotak Institutional Equities on its post-earnings report said that the weakness in Cognizant’s performance reflects poor execution rather than an industry-wide slowdown.