Coal India records highest-ever July dispatches as weak monsoon boosts thermal power demand

The rainfall deficit has significantly squeezed hydropower generation, increasing the country’s dependence on coal-fired electricity. (Express Photo)

India’s largest coal miner, Coal India Ltd (CIL), reported an 8.44% year-on-year increase in coal production to 50.36 million tonnes (MT) in July, while coal dispatches surged 18.38% to 64.19 MT, driven by higher demand from the power sector.

“The coal supplied in July FY27 marks the highest-ever coal offtake for the month of July in any financial year. The previous highest July supply stood at 60.5 MT, achieved in FY25,” the state-owned miner said in a stock exchange filing on Saturday.

CIL’s cumulative coal supplies during the first four months of FY27 (April-July) also touched a record high of 262.04 MT, up 6.9% year-on-year, surpassing the previous best of 259.4 MT recorded during the corresponding period of FY25.