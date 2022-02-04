Co-founders’ sons to lead Emami in April

FMCG firm Emami has announced a succession plan with the founders RS Agarwal and RS Goenka donning the role of mentors and the next generation taking the driver’s seat.

Effective April 1, Harsha V Agarwal (45) and Mohan Goenka (49), sons of the two co-founders and currently whole-time directors at the company, will take over as vice chairman & MD and vice chairman & whole-time director, respectively, subject to shareholder approval, Emami said.

Harsha is the son of RS Agarwal, while Mohan is RS Goenka’s son.

The co-founders expressed their desire to step down from their current executive positions while continuing on the board, Emami said.

The board decided to appoint Goenka Non-executive Chairman while re-designating Agarwal as Chairman Emeritus from April 1. The two will not accept any emoluments from the firm for taking up their new positions.