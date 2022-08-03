scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 03, 2022

Co-founder & tech team head Bhavik Koladiya quits BharatPe

The development comes months after the exit of CEO and co-founder Ashneer Grover following a spat with the fintech major’s management. Grover’s exit had come after damaging findings in a forensic audit relating to misappropriation of funds.

Written by Tushar Goenka | Bengaluru |
August 3, 2022 12:28:44 pm
BharatPe co-founder Bhavik Koladiya, who was working with the payments company as a consultant overseeing its technology and product functions, has resigned.

“Bhavik Koladiya has been associated with BharatPe as an independent consultant, guiding our product and technology teams. His contract tenure ended on July 31, 2022, and he expressed his desire to spend time on other assignments outside BharatPe,” the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Bhavik has been one of our biggest advocates and been an integral part of our journey in becoming one of India’s largest fintech companies. While we wish him the very best, we are also sure that he will continue to guide us in the future as well, as and when we need,” the statement added. On his part, Koladiya said that BharatPe was one of his largest investments and he would continue to stay invested in the company.

Around the time Grover and the BharatPe management were engaged in a spat, an audio recording had surfaced in which Koladiya and Grover were having a heated exchange. FE

First published on: 03-08-2022 at 12:28:44 pm

