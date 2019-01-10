Closure of two units won’t impact India operations, says Pfizer

US pharma major Pfizer said it has a long-standing commercial and manufacturing presence in India for more than 60 years and the decision to shut down two of its production sites would not have any impact on its other commitments and ongoing operations in India. India will continue to be an important manufacturing location for Pfizer worldwide.

Advertising

The recommendation to exit the Irungattukottai (near Chennai) and Aurangabad sites has been the result of a significant loss of product demand making manufacturing at these sites unviable, a Pfizer spokesperson said.

Pfizer on Tuesday decided to shut down two of its manfacturing plants — one in Irungattukottai (near Chennai) and Aurangabad (Maharashtra) — owing to lack of commercial viability. The US pharma company had secured these plants when it acquired Hospira in 2015. On the other hand, Pfizer has also announced the expansion of the Vizag facility.

Pfizer had conducted an evaluation of Irungattukottai and Aurangabad sites and concluded that due to very significant long-term loss of product demand, manufacturing at these sites is not viable. As a result, Pfizer is announcing that both the sites will immediately cease manufacturing with the intention to exit both sites as soon as possible in 2019. The exact timing of the exit of the sites is to be determined, the spokesperson said. The Irungattukottai plant currently employs around 1,000 employees and Aurangabad site has close to 700 workers. —FE