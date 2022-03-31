City Union Bank marks SpiceJet SMA-1, recalls Rs 100-crore overdraft

Tamil Nadu-based City Union Bank has marked the account of low-cost carrier SpiceJet as special mention account-1 (SMA-1), while deciding to withdraw the Rs 100 crore bank overdraft facility extended to the airline.

Lenders declare an account SMA-1 when interest or principals on loans are overdue for between 31 and 60 days.

A SpiceJet spokesperson said, “The Rs 100 crore facility is fully secured and backed by a Rs 100 crore fixed deposit. There has never been a default in service of this facility.”

The move by City Union Bank moves follows SpiceJet’s ongoing court case over a potential liquidation for non-payment of dues to Credit Suisse, and on account that the fixed deposit backing the Rs 100 crore facility was provisionally attached by the Enforcement Directorate in 2015.

In January, the Supreme Court stayed the publication of a Madras High Court order that directed winding up of the airline and gave it time to clear the dues.

In an earnings call on February 4, City Union Bank MD & CEO N Kamakodi had said: “Our bank has a cash credit exposure of Rs 100 crores over SpiceJet Airlines, which was sanctioned in the financial year FY2014-15 based on the long standing customer relationship with then promoter Sun TV Group, which was collaterally secured by a fixed deposit in the name of the promoter. In March 2015, the Enforcement Directorate provisionally attached the fixed deposits. The trial court ruled against the Enforcement Directorate attachment, but the ED preferred to appeal in the High Court”.