Cipla Q1 net profit dips marginally to Rs 706 crore

By: PTI | New Delhi |
July 29, 2022 4:42:50 pm
July 29, 2022 4:42:50 pm
Drug major Cipla on Friday posted a marginal decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 706 crore for the first quarter ended on June 30, 2022.
The Mumbai-based company had reported a net profit of Rs 710 crore in the April-June quarter of the last fiscal.
Total revenue from operations declined to Rs 5,375 crore in the June quarter as compared with Rs 5,504 crore in the year-ago period, Cipla said in a regulatory filing.
Shares of the company ended 1.08 per cent up at Rs 978.15 apiece on the BSE.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
2
Smriti Irani defamation suit: Amid bar row, Delhi HC asks Congress leaders to remove social media posts
CWG 2022 Day 1 LIVE
Rodrigues departs, India four down in slog overs
PB Mehta writes
By upholding PMLA, SC puts its stamp on Kafka's law
Express Research
Europe's forgotten conflict that threatens the survival of BosniaPremium
Ek Villain Returns review
Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham’s film sinks to a new low
Digging Deep
How mangroves are affected by climate change
Explained
Markets rising, should you invest for short-term gains?Premium
Latest News
Vijay Deverakonda calls Rashmika Mandanna a ‘darling’, Ananya Panday hints they’re dating: ‘He is in rush…’
Simbu wraps up dubbing for Gautam Menon’s Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu. See pic
Kareena Kapoor says no stars in the film industry anymore: ‘Stardom and success don’t matter’
At NCPA today, Moner Manush, a unique exploration of Baul music
Drake remembers Sidhu Moose Wala, wears T-shirt with late singer’s name on it
Pune Municipal Corporation holds lottery to decide OBC seats for civic polls
Amid pregnancy rumours, Bipasha Basu pens a husband appreciation post for Karan Singh Grover: ‘100% hottie’
For Taiwan, Pelosi visit is about US, China controlling risk
Masaba reveals mother Neena Gupta once tried to set her up for marriage: ‘She was in full Sima Taparia mode’
TS EAMCET 2022: Revised hall tickets released; check how to download
Chennai to celebrate street vendors on July 30
Fans disappointed as BGMI goes offline on Play Store and App Store