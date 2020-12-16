scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, December 16, 2020
Top news

Cipla partners Premier Medical Corporation to launch COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits in India

The company said it will commence supply of rapid point-of-care nasopharyngeal swab tests from this week.

By: PTI | New Delhi | December 16, 2020 12:53:25 pm
covid 19 pandemic, herd immunity, science meets policy, coronavirus research, indian expressHealth workers collects sample from a person for COVID-19 test via Rapid Antigen Testing in a slum area in Bengaluru, Tuesday, July 28, 2020. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

Drug major Cipla on Wednesday announced its partnership with the Premier Medical Corporation Pvt Ltd for commercialisation of the rapid antigen test kits for COVID-19 in India.

“In this collaboration, Cipla will be responsible for the marketing and distribution of the Rapid Antigen Detection Test for the qualitative detection of SARS-CoV-2 antigen that will be manufactured by Premier Medical Corporation Pvt Ltd,” Cipla said in a regulatory filing.

The company said it will commence supply of rapid point-of-care nasopharyngeal swab tests from this week.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Top News Right Now
Click here for more

The test will be marketed under the brand name ‘CIPtest’.

Shares of Cipla were trading 0.29 per cent higher at Rs 783.95 apiece on the BSE.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 16: Latest News

Advertisement