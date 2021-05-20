Cipla launches RT-PCR test kit ‘ViraGen’ in India partnership with Ubio Biotech

The company will commence supply of the COVID-19 virus detection kit from May 25, 2021. (Representative image: Pixabay)

Drug major Cipla on Thursday announced the commercialisation of its RT-PCR test kit ‘ViraGen’ for COVID-19 in India, in partnership with Ubio Biotechnology Systems.

“This launch will help address the current testing services and capacity issues while reaffirming the company’s ongoing expansion in the diagnostic space,” Cipla said in a regulatory filing.

Cipla will launch ViraGen test kit in the country in partnership with Ubio Biotechnology Systems, the company stated.

The company will commence supply of the COVID-19 virus detection kit from May 25, 2021.

Umang Vohra, MD and Global CEO, Cipla, said, “Cipla has been working relentlessly to ensure accessibility to treatments in this fight against COVID-19. Guided by our core purpose of ‘Caring for Life’, this partnership will enable us to reach out to more people across the country at a crucial time like now”.

ViraGen is Cipla’s third offering in the COVID-19 testing segment.