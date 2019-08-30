CG Power board removes Gautam Thapar as chairman

The board of CG Power & Industrial Solutions on Thursday sacked Gautam Thapar as its chairman in the wake of an investigation that unearthed a financial scam in the company.

Advertising

“In cognizance of the current situation being faced by the company and the recent developments, including disclosures dated August 19, 2019, made by the company, the board of directors passed by majority consent, have resolved to remove Gautam Thapar as the chairman of the board with immediate effect,” CG Power said in a regulatory filing.

It said this decision has been taken in the interests of the company and its stakeholders in discharge of the fiduciary responsibilities of the board. On August 20, the firm had stated that a probe instituted by its board had found governance and financial lapses including some assets being provided as collateral and money from the loans siphoned off by “identified company personnel, both current and past, including certain non-executive directors.”

The company made a series of revelations about some unauthorised transactions carried out by certain employees of the company, which led to potential understatement of not only the firm’s liabilities, but also advances to related and unrelated parties of the company and the group. The company said that this was going on for over two years now.

Advertising

CG Power informed the stock exchanges that the liabilities and advances to related and unrelated parties have been understated for financial years 2017 and 2018. While assets were provided as collateral without any authority and the company was made a co-borrower/guarantor to enable third parties to secure loan, the money so obtained was immediately routed out of the company.

“These were carried out by identified company personnel, both current and past, including certain non-executive directors. These transactions appear to be undertaken in a seemingly fraudulent manner and, hence warrant further detailed investigation,” the company said without naming any official. On his part, Thapar said, “No promoter or promoter entity has derived any undue benefit. There is simply no fraud. The reports following the board meeting of August 19, 2019, are disheartening. Indeed, I would say that the reports do not reflect facts.”

“In the interests of all stakeholders, including banks and financial institutions, I must say that no funds lent by banks nor any funds of CG have been misappropriated. The money has been applied with due board approval. All inter-corporate transactions have been fully authorised by the board,” Thapar said in a statement. He added that promoters who have paid back Rs 4,000 crore to lenders since 2015 “do not cheat”.

“I had no opportunity to participate in the ‘investigation’ nor the resulting ‘report’. I leave it to stakeholders to draw their own conclusions from this fact. I will reaffirm this at the board meeting tomorrow, August 30, 2019,” he said. —With FE