Centre to HC: Goyal not cooperating

The Centre Friday claimed in the Delhi High Court that former chairman of Jet Airways Naresh Goyal is not cooperating in the investigation into a case of alleged fraud of Rs 18,000 crore.

Advertising

The statement of the Centre was made before Justice Navin Chawla during hearing of Goyal’s application seeking to withdraw his petition challenging a travel ban imposed on him, on the ground that he has sought permission as he was in “urgent need” to travel out of India.

Seeking order for withdrawal of his petition, Goyal said in his application that he is “participating and fully cooperating in the investigation and has appeared before the authorities on three occasions”. Central government standing counsel Ajay Digpaul submitted that “he (Goyal) is not cooperating in the investigation of the case.”

However, Justice Chawla did not express anything on merits of the case and allowed Goyal to withdraw his plea.