Centre moves on privatisation of BPCL, invites bids

THE GOVERNMENT has invited Expressions of Interest (EoI) from interested parties with a net worth of at least $10 billion for the strategic sale of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) — one of the largest oil marketing and oil refining companies in India with a refining capacity of 38.3 million metric tonnes per annum or about 15% of the total refining capacity in the country.

Divestment of the government’s 52.98% equity stake in BPCL will form a key part of its Rs 2.1 lakh crore disinvestment target for the next fiscal. The government has, however, excluded BPCL’s stake in the Numaligarh refinery, which has a refining capacity of 3 million metric tonnes per annum, from the divestment process as it intends to sell it to another PSU.

Explained 1st step to target of 2.1 lakh crore BPCL will give potential buyers ready access to 15% of India’s oil refining capacity and about one-fourth of the retail market share in one of the world’s fastest-growing fuel markets. This would mark the first big-ticket disinvestment for this government, effectively setting the stage for its ambitious divestment target of Rs 2.1 lakh crore.

The Union Cabinet had approved the strategic sale of BPCL, stake sales in Container Corporation of India and Shipping Corporation of India last November.

The government has appointed Deloitte Touche and Tohmatsu India as its transaction advisor for the disinvestment process.

In the case of a consortium bid, the lead member is required to have a minimum equity share of 40% in the consortium and a minimum net worth of $4 billion, while all members must have a minimum net worth of $1 billion. The consortium can have a maximum of four members, and the bidder should have positive profit in three of the last five financial years.

The government has explicitly excluded public sector enterprises in which it has a stake of 51% or more from bidding for BPCL.

Oil PSU unions have opposed the proposed strategic sale of BPCL, arguing that the government should seek to divest its stake in loss making PSUs instead — BPCL has a consistent record of profitability. The government has set May 2, 2020 as the final date for submission of EoIs.

With plans in the works for privatisation of BPCL, Container Corporation of India, Shipping Corporation of India and Air India, the coming year is going to see the government sell its equity in several state-owned companies on an unprecedented scale.

Besides these companies, the government has also announced plans to sell its stake in Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), the country’s largest insurer, through an initial public offer (IPO), and proposed to sell its equity in the stressed IDBI Bank to private, retail and institutional investors through the stock exchange.

In the next financial year, the government is expecting to raise Rs 90,000 crore through stake sale in LIC and IDBI Bank, and another Rs 1.2 lakh crore through other disinvestment. The biggest shortfall in disinvestment receipts is estimated in the current financial year, as the target has been revised down to Rs 65,000 crore in RE (revised estimates) from Rs 1.05 lakh crore in BE (budget estimates).

While the government will sell its 52.98% holding in BPCL, the stake sale will be 63.75% in Shipping Corporation of India; in CONCOR, the government will sell 30.8% of its total stake of 54.8%.

