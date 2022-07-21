CEAT net profit declines 61 pc in June quarter

July 21, 2022 12:35:31 pm
Tyre maker CEAT on Wednesday reported a 61 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 9 crore for the June quarter as high raw material prices impacted business.
The Mumbai-headquartered company had posted a net profit of Rs 23 crore in the corresponding period of last year.
Revenue from operations, however, rose to Rs 2,818 crore in the first quarter as against Rs 1,906 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.
“We witnessed a strong topline growth during the quarter, aided by robust momentum in OEM and replacement segments. We continued to ramp up our capacities as demand picked up across categories. However, the continued spike in commodity prices has impacted gross margins, which was partially offset by price adjustments over the last quarter,” CEAT Ltd MD Anant Goenka said.
Subscriber Only Stories
Elaborating further, CEAT CFO Kumar Subbiah noted that the company continued to keep tight control on cash flows and costs during the quarter.
“Despite a capex of Rs 250 crore, we have maintained our net debt level close to the previous quarter. Raw material costs moved up during this period, impacting our margins adversely,” he added.
However, there has been some correction in the commodity prices recently and if the trend continues, it will bear a positive impact on the business, Subbiah stated.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Cong protests ED's questioning of Sonia; BJP says 'law equal for all'
Madras HC comments on mangalsutra to survey in K'taka, a troubling view of women emergesPremium
Dinesh Khatik, who rose from RSS, BJP ranks, eyed 'larger role'Premium
Latest News
IndusInd Bank shares jump over 5% after June quarter earnings
CEAT net profit declines 61 pc in June quarter
British historian attacks RRR for casting English as villains, gets roundly rejected on social media: ‘Denying colonialism is a crime’
Nothing phone (1) gets Nothing OS 1.1.0 update: Check what’s changing
Work-life balance: Women explain what ‘flexi-working’ means for professional growth, personal satisfaction
Pune Infra Watch: In latest flip-flop, PMRDA to prepare fresh DPR for 65-metre-wide inner ring road
World Athletics Championships: Norah Jeruto claims steeplechase gold, Feng Bin wins women’s discus
Vijay Deverakonda on Liger: ‘Aag laga denge’
AU Bank Jun qtr net profit rises 32 pc to Rs 268 cr on better asset quality
Sunil Grover returns as Dr Mashoor Gulati, floors Archana Puran Singh with his quip. Watch
PM Modi best administrator, India marching ahead in all fields: Central information commissioner
Delhi: Sweeper found dead in North District, 2 held