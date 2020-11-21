CCI nod to Future, Reliance Retail deal

The competition regulator on Friday approved the acquisition of Future Group’s retail, wholesale, warehousing logistics business by Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL).
The Rs 24,713-crore acquisition has faced stiff resistance from Amazon, which appealed to the Sebi, BSE and NSE to not approve the deal.
“Commission approves acquisition of retail, wholesale, logistics & warehousing businesses of Future Group by Reliance Retail Ventures Limited and Reliance Retail and Fashion Lifestyle Limited,” the Competition Commission of India (CCI) said in a tweet.
Amazon has won an injunction, barring Future Retail and its promoters from executing its deal with Reliance Retail from an emergency arbitrator of the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC).
