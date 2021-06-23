CCI initiates probe against Google over ‘anti-competitive conduct’ in smart TV mkt

Google had contended that licensing of the open-source Android Operating System was not conditional on agreeing to the previously mentioned terms.

Google is set to face another investigation over allegations of anti-competitive conduct after the competition watchdog ordered a probe into the company’s conduct in the smart TV segment.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI), in an order published Tuesday, said that Google’s conduct “prima facie” in violation of Indian antitrust laws. “… the Commission, based on the information available on the record (including the submissions made by Google), is prima facie convinced that a case is made out for directing an investigation by the DG (Director General),” the order said.

The complaint against Google alleges that the company requires that any smart TV manufacturer sign agreements requiring that all Android-based devices sold by the manufacturer do not run any competing implementation of Android. Further, the CCI order noted that these agreements also require that manufacturers preinstall the entire suite of Google Apps in order to be able to install any single Google application.

Google had contended that licensing of the open-source Android Operating System was not conditional on agreeing to the previously mentioned terms.

Airtel, Tata group team up for 5G network

NEW DELHI: Bharti Airtel and Tata group recently announced a strategic partnership for implementing 5G network solutions for India.

Airtel and Tata Group/TCS announced a collaboration for ‘Made in India’ 5G. Tata Group has developed O-RAN (Open Radio Access Network) based Radio and core elements and integrated a totally indigenous telecom stack, while Airtel will pilot and deploy this indigenous solution as part of its 5G rollout plans in India, with a pilot beginning in January 2022.