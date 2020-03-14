CCI finds district units of Bengal chemist body, two pharma cos guilty of violating competition law

The CCI did not impose penalties on either Alkem Laboratories or Macleods Pharmaceuticals. The CCI did not impose penalties on either Alkem Laboratories or Macleods Pharmaceuticals.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has held the Bengal Chemists and Druggists Association (BCDA) and its Murshidabad and Burdwan district committees guilty of anti-competitive conduct. The BCDA was found to have required that pharmaceutical companies mandate that stockists obtain a no-objection certificate (NOC) or stock availability information (SAI) from the BCDA before they can begin receiving supplies from the companies.

The fair trade regulator found that two pharmaceutical companies, Alkem Laboratories Limited and Macleods Pharmaceuticals, had anti-competitive agreements with BCDA through which they demanded that prospective stockists provide an NOC from the BCDA to initiate supplies to the stockists even after issuing them offer letters of stockistship.

It also noted that BCDA and its district committees collected payments from the prospective stockists for the issuance of SAIs and that distribution agents of pharmaceutical companies were required to make payments to the BCDA in the form of donations to start marketing drugs in the state.

The watchdog has, however, not imposed any penalty on the BCDA, stating that steps taken by the body in ending requirement of NOC after previous rulings against the practice by CCI were “in the right direction”. It also directed BCDA to conduct advocacy with its district committees and office-bearers “to impress upon them the need to comply with the provisions of the (Competition) Act in letter and in spirit.”

The CCI did not impose penalties on either Alkem Laboratories or Macleods Pharmaceuticals, both of whom had argued that they have engaged in anti-competitive conduct under directions from BCDA. Himanshu Ranwah, authorised representative, Macleods Pharmaceuticals, said the company was scrutinising the order, adding that “Macleods Pharmaceuticals has not violated any provisions of Competition Act.”

