CCI conducts antitrust raids on tyre companies Ceat, Apollo, Continental: sources

By: Reuters | New Delhi |
March 30, 2022 1:29:16 pm
India’s antitrust body on Wednesday raided the offices of tyre companies including India’s Ceat, Apollo Tyres and Germany’s Continental AG in an alleged case of competition law violations, four sources with direct knowledge told Reuters.
The raids were being conducted by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) officers across multiple cities, the sources said.
Apollo and Continental did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while calls and messages to Ceat spokespersons went unanswered.
The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
