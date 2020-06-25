CCI approves Facebook’s 9.99 per cent stake buy in Jio Platform

In April, Facebook announced an investment of USD 5.7 billion (Rs 43,574 crore) in Jio Platforms. (Representational Image) In April, Facebook announced an investment of USD 5.7 billion (Rs 43,574 crore) in Jio Platforms. (Representational Image)

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Wednesday said it has approved Facebook’s proposed acquisition of 9.99 per cent stake in Jio Platforms.

The acquisition was to be done through Jaadhu Holdings LLC. In a tweet, the CCI said it has approved “acquisition of 9.99 per cent stake in Jio Platforms by Jaadhu Holdings LLC”.

