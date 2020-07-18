CBI rapped for inaction in gaining sanction against Rana Kapoor

Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor outside Mumbai sessions court. (Express photo/Nirmal Harindran) Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor outside Mumbai sessions court. (Express photo/Nirmal Harindran)

A special court Friday rapped the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the Yes Bank case for not initiating proceedings to gain sanction against the bank’s founder Rana Kapoor, accused in the alleged cheating case. The CBI which submitted its chargesheet in the case had made a plea for the court to take its cognisance.

The court also remitted the pending bail applications of DHFL promoters Dheeraj Wadhawan and Kapil Wadhawan to the magistrate’s court. The CBI had filed a chargesheet against Kapoor and seven others claiming he had entered a criminal conspiracy with the Wadhawans, extending financial assistance to DHFL.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd