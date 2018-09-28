CBI books VMC Systems in bank fraud case

The agency has carried out searches at 3 location in Hyderabad at the residence and office of directors The agency has carried out searches at 3 location in Hyderabad at the residence and office of directors

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has on a complaint by state-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) registered a case of a loan fraud to the tune of Rs 1,700 crore, disbursed by a consortium of banks, against Hyderabad-based company VMC Systems and its promoters. The development comes barely nine months after the public sector bank was hit with a Rs 13,500-crore fraud at the hands of jewellers Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi.

The agency has filed an FIR against the telecom equipment manufacturing company along with its promoters Vuppalapati Hima Bindu, Vuppalapati Venkat Rama Rao, Bhagavatula Venkat Ramanna for alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating and forgery. The agency has carried out searches at three location in Hyderabad at the residence and office of the directors, sources said.

According to the complaint given by the PNB, the company has defaulted on repayment of loans worth over Rs 1,700 crore to a consortium of banks. It has alleged Rs 539 crore are outstanding dues towards itself while remaining Rs 1,207 crore are pending towards State Bank of India, Corporation Bank, Andhra Bank, JM Financial Assets Reconstruction Company.

The company has availed working Capital credit facilities on August 12, 2009 to the tune of Rs 1,010.50 crore, the bank said. It has alleged that the company had diverted the funds given as loan by the consortium of banks. The company allegedly routed Rs 43.83 crore through current accounts outside the consortium without the permission from consortium between April 1, 2013 to April 30, 2014.

The company had claimed that it could not pay loan amounts because of pending dues from BSNL to which it was major supplier but the banks found that dues of BSNL were only Rs 33.09 crore as against Rs 262 crore claimed by the company. The firm had also shown other receivables from ITI Ltd, Neutrino Power Systems, Vee Pee Systems, etc aggregating Rs 352.99 crore but when SBI took up the matter with them, they denied the same.

