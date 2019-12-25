CBI books ex-Maruti Udyog MD Jagdish Khattar for loan fraud

Jagdish Khattar, former Managing Director, Maruti Udyog Jagdish Khattar, former Managing Director, Maruti Udyog

THE CBI has booked former Maruti Udyog Ltd Managing Director Jagdish Khattar for alleged loan fraud. The agency has alleged that Khattar’s company, Carnation Auto, diverted loan funds to sister concerns, causing a loss of Rs 110 crore to Punjab National Bank (PNB). The CBI also searched the premises associated with Khattar and his company on Monday.

Denying the allegations, Khattar attributed the losses to “bona fide business failure”. “Carnation Auto was a first mover to create an open multi-brand auto solutions platform for customers whose cars were outside warranty period and who felt pinched by high maintenance costs. It unfortunately became a bona fide business failure on account of many reasons including cartelisation by auto majors due to non-supply of genuine parts,” he said in a statement on Tuesday.

The FIR, which has named Khattar and Carnatation Auto Pvt Ltd as accused, has said that in May 2009, Carnation Auto took a term loan of Rs 110 crore from the PNB branch at Tolstoy Marg in New Delhi. “Sh Jagdish Khattar, MD of Carnation Auto Pvt. Ltd, in criminal conspiracy with unknown public servants of PNB, has cheated the bank of the said amount at Rs 110 crore… as the same has not been repaid and declared as NPA on 30.9.2015 w.e.f. 30.6.2012. Further, the accused borrowers dishonestly and fraudulently, and in order to cheat the bank, sold the goods hypothecated to the bank without its permission and diverted the funds, thereby causing criminal breach of trust and cheating, causing wrongful loss to the bank and corresponding gain to themselves,” says the FIR.

The agency has said that a forensic audit was conducted by the bank through K G Somani and Company, which reported that the accused had dishonestly and fraudulently sold the fixed assets costing Rs 66.92 crore for a consideration amount of Rs 4.55 crore, without the approval of the bank. It said the assets had been furnished as security to the bank.

“Further, after the sale, the accused did not deposit sale proceeds with the bank. It was also found that the accused borrower had dishonestly and fraudulently extended loans and advances to its sister concern subsidiaries also. Thereby it has committed misappropriation of bank funds and has put them for own use,” says the FIR. Khattar, in his statement, said: “I had invested my life savings in the company. I understand the bank is following a process. I have always made myself available and will continue to fully cooperate with all the agencies. The claims being made were examined in great detail during the forensic audit and we provided satisfactory replies on each. We were cleared in the forensic audit on each count. I have no doubt we will be vindicated again once the investigation is completed.”

According to Khattar, Carnation was a board-managed company with the highest ethical standards and best management practices. Some of the most reputed investors in the country, including Premji Invest and Gaja Capital, were board members who, in their own interest, kept a tight vigil on its operations and finances, he said.

“Each financial decision was based on comprehensive business plans and approvals. The company was finally sold to Mahindra Group. Post its failure as a business, an exhaustive and detailed independent forensic audit at the behest of the bankers under the resolution professional was conducted by a leading independent auditor and nothing was found amiss. Having found no lapses in operations or financial management, the bank has referred the matter to CBI as a part of the process followed by them. The company has not indulged in any wrongdoing. A search was conducted by CBI but nothing incriminating was found,” Khattar said.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App