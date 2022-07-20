CBI arrests 2 ex-promoters of DHFL, gets 8-day custody

The CBI on Tuesday arrested two former promoters of DHFL, Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan, following which they were sent to eight-day CBI custody in a case related to alleged diversion of loans.

The two were formally arrested after orders passed by Additional Sessions Judge Vishal Gogne at Rouse Avenue Court, following their production from Lucknow, where they are under investigation in a separate case.

The CBI had also produced co-accused Ajay Nawandar, who was sent to two more days of custody.

The court said investigation is “necessary to probe their role in obtaining a large volume of loans of about Rs 42,000 crore, of which they occasionally defaulted in paying back Rs 34,000 crore but also diverted funds to the tune of Rs 29,000 crore.”

It said their custodial interrogation will “likely reveal material facts related to a possible conspiracy, complicity of other accused persons, routing and rerouting of the alleged diverted funds”.

The court said paintings worth Rs 30 crore, allegedly purchased by Kapil, was tracked to Ajay Nawandar’s premises, which justified the prosecution’s case that more information related to diversion of funds maybe obtained through custodial interrogation.

CBI prosecutor Raj Mohan Chand moved a 10-day police remand application of the Wadhwan brothers. “The accused are the main conspirators of this case,” Chand submitted. “There is a diversion of funds to the tune of Rs 34,000 crore — it is a huge amount. A significant amount was transferred to different entities, including foreign entities, for their personal gains. There was creation of assets for their benefit.”

“A total of 17 banks were defrauded; this is public money. They are the main players in this case,” he told the court.

Advocate Vijay Aggarwal, who appeared on behalf of the Wadhwan brothers, relied on a slew of judgments to state that the remand period “should be as short as possible”, and that the remand order should be an “exception, and not a rule”. Aggarwal also told the court that this was “not a strong case, but a general one”, and thus no remand should be granted.

Senior advocate Vikas Pahwa, who appeared for Nawandar, told the court that Nawandar was “nowhere connected with the transactions” mentioned in the CBI case.

“No recovery has been made in the past five days,” Pahwa told the court. “The allegation was that two paintings were recovered from him but these paintings were bought from one Deepak Kapoor, and not Wadhawan.”

The CBI has booked the Wadhawan brothers for allegedly defrauding a consortium of 17 banks of over Rs 34,000 crore. The CBI case has been registered on a complaint from the Union Bank of India (UBI), the lead bank in the consortium.

According to the UBI’s complaint, since 2010, DHFL extended credit facilities of over Rs 42,000 crore by the consortium. Of this, Rs 34,615 crore remain outstanding, it alleged. The loan was declared NPA in 2019, and fraud in 2020.