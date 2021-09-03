Catamaran sells 51% stake in insurance broking JV to Aon

Catamaran Ventures, promoted by former Infosys Chairman NR Narayana Murthy, has sold its 51 per cent stake in Aon India Insurance Brokers Pvt Ltd to Aon plc of the UK. Aon’s stake in the Indian broker will now rise from 49 per cent to 100 per cent.

Aon had acquired a 49 per cent stake from Catamaran Ventures in the Indian composite broking firm, Anviti Insurance Brokers Pvt Ltd in 2020. Anviti was founded by Catamaran in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as Aon India Insurance Brokers in June 2021.

Sandeep Malik, executive chairman, Asia Pacific, Aon, said, “We are happy to have worked with Catamaran.” MD Ranganath, president, Catamaran Ventures, said, “We would like to thank Aon for the successful collaboration over the years and wish them a rewarding journey ahead.”