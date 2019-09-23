Care lowers Reliance Capital’s debt rating to ‘D’; firm says unjustified

Care Ratings has downgraded Reliance Capital’s (RCap) debt aggregating Rs 17,000 crore to default grade ‘D’ from ‘BB’, citing the recent instance of delay in servicing coupon on several non-convertible debentures (NCDs) by the company.

The coupon on the NCDs was subsequently serviced with a delay of one working day.

The liquidity profile of the group continues to be under stress on account of delay in raising funds from the asset monetisation plan and impending debt payments, the rating agency said.

Instruments with ‘D’ rating are in default or are expected to be in default soon. Instruments with ‘BB’ rating are considered to have moderate risk of default regarding timely servicing of financial obligations.

However, in a stock exchange filing, Reliance Capital said, “Care has acted in a pre-meditated and prejudiced manner, and has even suppressed the facts completely in its rating action letter, thereby making it appear as if the company had defaulted in payment of interest by a day, whereas the reality is documents had been provided to Care that proved funds had duly been arranged on the due date, and the alleged delay was on account of technical glitches.”

“The company made a stock exchange filing on September 11, 2019, stating that the interest payment for NCDs, which was due on September 09, 2019, was duly activated on the due date, but the same could not go through owing to technical glitch in bank servers on that date, and the payment went through on the very next bank working day — September 11, 2019. These facts were also confirmed by the company’s lenders who had been providing financing for the payments,” Reliance Capital said.