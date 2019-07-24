Capex revival 12-18 months away: L&T

Larsen and Toubro (L&T) on Tuesday reported a 21 per cent year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,473 crore, though revenues grew at a sedate 10 per cent y-o-y to Rs 29,636 crore. Moreover, fresh orders during the quarter were up a modest 11 per cent YoY to Rs 38,700 crore. Nonetheless, it stood by its guidance of a 10-12 per cent growth in order inflows and a 12-15 per cent increase in revenues in 2019-20.

Advertising

Management commentary was more than cautious, with L&T CFO R Shankar Raman saying order inflows were expected to pick up in the second half of the year. “Though some non-industrial capex from private sector has taken place, large industrial investments will take another 12-18 months as liquidity is a challenge,” Shankar Raman said.

“We are not sure if capital markets are ready to provide money. After the latest tax on capital market participants, liquidity in capital market cannot be taken for granted. The debt market is in a shambles, banks are running scared to take credit decisions. In the current environment, the private sector will think 10 times before it commits capital,” the CFO said.

L&T CEO & MD SN Subrahmanyan pointed out that on the one hand, the government was tightening the fisc while on the other the private sector “is hardly there”. Subrahmanyan said the company was being cautious “about how we move forward”, adding it would take two-three months for the situation to ease. —FE