Thursday, May 12, 2022
Tata Sons appoints Campbell Wilson as CEO and MD of Air India

Campbell Wilson appointed as CEO and Managing Director of Air India: Tata Sons statement.

Updated: May 12, 2022 3:31:18 pm
tata air indiaIn 1953, Air India was nationalised and for the next over four decades it remained the prized possession for India, controlling the majority of the domestic airspace. (File express photo)

Tata Sons on Thursday appointed Campbell Wilson appointed as CEO and Managing Director of Air India, the group informed in a statement.

Wilson, who heads of Singapore Airlines’ budget carrier Scoot, has resigned to take the top job at Air India, Singaporean carrier informed in a statement on Thursday.

More to follow

