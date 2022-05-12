Tata Sons appoints Campbell Wilson as CEO and MD of Air India

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 12, 2022 3:31:18 pm
Tata Sons on Thursday appointed Campbell Wilson appointed as CEO and Managing Director of Air India, the group informed in a statement.
Wilson, who heads of Singapore Airlines’ budget carrier Scoot, has resigned to take the top job at Air India, Singaporean carrier informed in a statement on Thursday.
More to follow
