Cabinet nod to Empowered Group for attracting investments

Not taking its eye off the target of a US $ 5 trillion economy by 2024-2025, the Union cabinet Wednesday approved the creation of an Empowered Group of Secretaries and Project Development Cells within ministries that will work towards attracting investments.

The government said the Covid-19 pandemic provides an opportunity to attract large companies to India.

“India is presented with an opportunity to attract FDI inflows into the country especially from large companies which seek to diversify their investments into new geographies and mitigate risks” and “ramping up production across product lines will help to serve big markets, ” it stated.

According to the statement, the Empowered Group of Secretaries, which will “provide support and facilitation to investors for investing in India and to boost growth in key sectors”, will be headed by the Cabinet Secretary and have Niti Aayog CEO and secretaries of departments for promotion of industry and internal trade, commerce, revenue, economic affairs as members. Secretaries of other relevant departments will also be co-opted.

The Project Development Cells will be established to develop investible projects in coordination between the Centre and states.

The government said the decision will make “give a fillip to the mission of Atmanirbhar Bharat envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi”.

The cabinet also approved changing the name of Kolkata Port Trust to Syama Prasad Mookerjee Trust.

