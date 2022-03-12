Byju’s founder-CEO injects 50% funds in $800-million round

Edtech startup Byju’s has raised $800 million in a fresh funding round led by Sumeru Ventures, Vitruvian Partners, and BlackRock. Half of the round’s amount came from the company’s founder and CEO, Byju Raveendran, who made a personal investment worth $400 million in the company.

The fresh funding round comes ahead of the company’s anticipated public listing in the US stock market through a Special Purpose Acquisition Vehicle (SPAC) deal.

Byju’s did not reveal its valuation following the financing round. It was last valued at $18 billion, following a $296-million fundraise in October last year, making it the most valuable edtech startup in the world.

According to the company’s annual financial report, Byju’s saw a 82.31 per cent surge in its revenue from operations to Rs 2,381 crore in FY20 from Rs 1,306 crore in FY19. However, in the same period, its losses ballooned thirty times to Rs 262 crore.

In April last year, it had acquired Aakash Educational Services Limited in a deal worth around $1 billion. The company also shelled out around $600 million for Great Learning and $500 million for US-based Epic.