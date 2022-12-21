scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022

BYJU’S denies buying database, says relies on app users, walk-ins, incoming requests

The statement from BYJU'S comes against the backdrop of summons issued to the company by child rights body National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR).

byju's, byju's app, byju's learning appBYJU'S is reportedly facing a range of complaints on social media platforms and consumer websites with customers alleging that they were exploited and deceived. (File)

Edtech major BYJU’S has denied charges that it purchased students’ databases and clarified that it relies on app users, walk-ins and incoming requests for consultation.

The statement from BYJU’S comes against the backdrop of summons issued to the company by child rights body National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR).

“BYJU’S strongly denies the allegation that it purchases students’ databases. We categorically state that we have never bought any database,” the company said on Wednesday.

BYJU’S is reportedly facing a range of complaints on social media platforms and consumer websites with customers alleging that they were exploited and deceived.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 21, 2022: Why you should read ‘Appropriation Bill’ or ...
UPSC Key- December 21, 2022: Why you should read ‘Appropriation Bill’ or ...
Delhi Confidential: The Spread
Delhi Confidential: The Spread
5 Questions | ‘Budget not brought about seriously’: BRS MP K ...
5 Questions | ‘Budget not brought about seriously’: BRS MP K ...
72 artefacts awaiting repatriation from 11 countries, Lok Sabha told
72 artefacts awaiting repatriation from 11 countries, Lok Sabha told
Also Read |Byju’s and the great retrenchment that wasn’t: Why IT workers’ action in Kerala is significant

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, taking cognisance of the matter, has summoned BYJU’S CEO Byju Raveendran to appear before it on December 23.

“With more than 150 million registered students and with the top-of-the-mind recall that the BYJU’S brand has in India, we do not need to buy or use external databases. We emphasize that our lead pipeline comprises exclusively of our app users, walk-ins and incoming requests for consultation. We do not need to and we never make cold calls or unscheduled walk-in visits. We strongly refute any allegation that indicates otherwise,” the company said.

The Commission has asked the company to appear in person before it along with the details of all the courses run by BYJU’s for children the structure of these courses and the fee details, the number of students currently enrolled in each course, the refund policy of BYJU’S.

Advertisement

It has also asked for the legal documents regarding the recognition of BYJU’s as a valid ed-tech company and all other relevant documents regarding the claims made in the reports to explain the discrepancies in relation to the said matter.

First published on: 21-12-2022 at 08:25:03 pm
Next Story

Ismail Darbar on son Zaid, Gauahar Khan’s pregnancy announcement, their child: ‘Uska naseeb buland ho’

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 21: Latest News
Advertisement
close