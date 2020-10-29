This new lightweight Bugatti hypercar can top 500 kmph

Bugatti Bolide is the most extreme, uncompromising, fastest and lightest vehicle concept in the company’s recent history. (Image source: Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S.)

French luxury carmaker Bugatti on Wednesday unveiled its over 1,800-horsepower technological concept hypercar called Bugatti Bolide. The carmaker claims that Bugatti Bolide is the most extreme, uncompromising, fastest and lightest vehicle concept in the company’s recent history.

The hypercar comes with a weight-to-power ratio of 0.67 kg per PS and features a W16 engine with 1,850 PS. The engine has an 8.0-litre and 16-cylinder capacity. The Bugatti Bolide weighs 1,240 kilograms. Bugatti says that the new Bolide achieves figures that are almost on par with Formula 1 while the top speed is above 500 kilometres per hour. The carmaker claims that the hypercar does all of this without compromising maximum handling and maximum agility.

The Bugatti Bolide takes 3:07.1 minutes to complete a lap of Le Mans and 5:23.1 minutes to get around the Nordschleife, the French automaker said in a release.

“We asked ourselves how we could realise the mighty W16 engine as a technical symbol of the brand in its purest form – with solely four wheels, engine, gearbox, steering wheel and, as the only luxury, two seats. Important aspects of our considerations were fine-tuning our iconic powertrain without any limitations as regards the weight-to-power ratio. These considerations resulted in the Bugatti Bolide. An uncompromising experiment, a thoroughbred, a Pur Sang that, in its brute exclusivity, impresses above all with high performance, low weight, and a driving experience in a whole new dimension. Driving the Bolide is like riding on a cannonball.” Stephan Winkelmann, President of Bugatti, said in the company statement.

All the screw and fastening elements of the Bugatti Bolide are made completely out of titanium. (Image source: Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S.)

The company explains that to achieve a weight of 1,240 kilograms, all the stops have been pulled out with regard to the materials and production processes used. All the screw and fastening elements of the Bugatti Bolide are made completely out of titanium. In addition, hollow, thin-walled functional components made of an aerospace titanium alloy are used in many places.

These materials originate from a 3D printer and are extremely thin with wall thicknesses of up to 0.5 millimetres. However, they are still very stable with a tensile strength of 1,250 newtons per square millimetre.

Hybrid components, such as the 0.5- metre-long auxiliary drive shaft, combine wound high-strength and ultra-stiff carbon fibres with 3D-printed titanium end fittings and can withstand a continuous operating temperature of up to 260 degrees Celsius, the carmaker said.

“In this example, this reduces the weight by around half to 1.5 kilograms and, due to the reduction of the rotating masses, increases the revving ability of the engine at the same time,” the company said. The forces acting on the front and rear wings are transferred by ultralight but very solid titanium elements. They weigh 600 grams at the front and 325 grams at the rear.

In addition, the flow onto the rear wing is optimised. At 320 km/h, the downforce is at 1,800 kilograms at the rear wing and 800 kilograms at the front wing.

The Bolide decelerates with racing brakes with ceramic discs and coatings. The brake callipers weigh 2.4 kilograms each. The front forged magnesium rims with central lock weigh 7.4 kilograms, while the ones at the rear weigh 8.4 kilograms – with a very wide tyre size of 340 millimetres on the front axle and 400 millimetres on the rear axle.

“A compressed-air-driven jack system with four rams makes tyre changing easier, a quick refuelling system allows pressure refuelling,” Bugatti said.

