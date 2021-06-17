BrowserStack rises to $4 bn in value with $200-mn funding

The investment, which is part of the SaaS (software-as-a-service) startup’s series B financial round, also saw participation from Insight Partners and existing backer Accel.

Software testing platform BrowserStack said Wednesday it has raised a fresh $200 million in funding led by Bond at a valuation of $4 billion, joining the growing league of homegrown unicorns. Founded in 2011 by Ritesh Arora and Nakul Aggarwal, the firm runs offices in Mumbai, New York, Dublin and San Francisco.

The investment, which is part of the SaaS (software-as-a-service) startup’s series B financial round, also saw participation from Insight Partners and existing backer Accel. The firm will deploy the capital to fund strategic acquisitions, expand its product offerings and build on its growth.

In 2018, the startup had secured $50 million in series A funding from Accel. BrowserStack’s products help developers build bug-free software for internet users. —FE