BP drug complaints: Lantech Pharma gets USFDA warning

A year after concerns related to potential cancer causing impurities found in samples of blood pressure medicine Valsartan were raised in the US, issues with drug makers involved in the production of the drug continue. The US Food and Drug Administration has issued a warning letter to Hyderabad-based Lantech Pharmaceuticals over its failure to investigate quality complaints related to the drug.

Warning letters are issued when the US drug regulator finds that a manufacturer has “significantly” violated FDA regulations.

According to the letter to Lantech issued on August 8, the firm’s quality unit had failed to thoroughly investigate and resolve complaints raised by a customer firm that used its contract solvent recovery services to make the valsartan active pharmaceutical ingredient (API). The firm’s complaint to Lantech in December 2018 had stated that the solvent contained N-Nitrosodiethylamine (NDEA), a potential cancer causing impurity.

An API is a key ingredient that gives a medicine its therapeutic effect. The US FDA found Lantech’s investigation into the contaminated valsartan API to be “inadequate” for several reasons. This includes its failure to investigate N-Nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA), another potentially cancer causing impurity, which was also identified in samples collected from equipment used by Lantech to recover the solvents.

The company also conducted a limited investigation, failing to look at non-dedicated storage, receiving and charging tanks used in its solvent recovery operations, according to the regulator.

“Given that your firm does not maintain logbooks or documentation demonstration product use or cleaning associated with the use of these tanks, there is a potential for all products manufactured at your facility to contain nitrosamines through mix-ups or cross contamination,” stated the warning letter.

It also failed to have adequate cleaning procedures to prevent contamination or carry-over of material that would “alter” the quality of the APIs produced, according to the FDA. “Additionally, during our inspection, solid and liquid material of unknown origin was noted pooling at the bottom of a non-dedicated receiving tank … Unknown residue was also observed in the external view glasses, a product contact surface, of non-dedicated receiving tanks…,” it stated.

Lantech further failed to “adequately evaluate” risks associated with the valsartan, telmisartan and olmesartan APIs, which belong to a class of hypertensive drugs known as Angiotensin II Receptor Blockers (ARBs), that it makes for “non-US” markets, according to the FDA.

“Your firm failed to adequately evaluate the potential of these ARBs to form nitrosamines and identify potential cross contamination risks for drugs…made using non-dedicated equipment and shipped into the U.S. supply chain,” it stated.

“In your response, you stated that you were unaware of specific aspects of your customer’s valsartan API manufacturing process which were important for predicting nitrosamine formation in the solvent recovery process. Your response is inadequate because it is your responsibility to understand all the potential risks associated with the drug manufacturing processes conducted at your facility,” it added.

Lantech also displayed a failure to control and monitor its procedures to recover solvents in a manner that it ensures they meet “appropriate standards” before reuse. It also failed to exercise sufficient controls over its computerised systems to prevent “unauthorised access”, changes to data and “omission of data”.

“Your quality system does not adequately ensure the accuracy and integrity of data to support the safety, effectiveness, and quality of the drugs you manufacture,” the letter added.

Queries sent to Lantech’s official email identified on the Ministry of Corporate Affairs website remained unanswered by press time Wednesday.