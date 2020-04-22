Follow Us:
Tuesday, April 21, 2020
COVID19

Bombay HC quashes prosecution against 2 ex-IL&FS auditors

Written by Omkar Gokhale | Mumbai | Published: April 22, 2020 1:43:36 am
Bombay High Court, Bombay High Court ILFS case, ILFS fraud, ILFS crisis, ILFS audit, Deloitte Haskins audit ILFS, Sells audit While a Bench, led by Chief Justice Dharmadhikari, in its 198-paged judgment upheld the constitutional validity of Section 140 (5) of Companies Act, 2013, the court said the provision does not apply to auditors who have resigned. (File Photo)

In a major relief to former Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) auditors BSR & Associates (a KPMG-affiliated firm) and Deloitte Haskins and Sells, the Bombay High Court on Tuesday quashed criminal prosecution against the auditing companies before a special court in Mumbai.

The court quashed the prosecution based on a criminal complaint filed by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs’ Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) against the auditors, who were accused of connivance in the IL&FS financial fraud case, observing it to be ‘non-maintainable’. The SFIO filed a complaint on May 30.

In this regard, the Centre has sought a stay for eight weeks before moving the apex court. The high court noted the interim protection from coercive action granted to auditors will continue during this period.

A Bench of Chief Justice Bhushan P Dharmadhikari and Justice Nitin R Borkar passed a judgment through video conference in pleas filed by IL&FS Financial Services Ltd (IFIN) auditors, challenging the Centre’s move seeking a ban on auditing companies for five years. The Bench had reserved its judgment for January 13 this year.

While a Bench, led by Chief Justice Dharmadhikari, in its 198-paged judgment upheld the constitutional validity of Section 140 (5) of Companies Act, 2013, the court said the provision does not apply to auditors who have resigned.

