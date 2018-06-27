Bombay HC on NDTV petition: RBI, ED and CBI looked upon as ‘guardians of citizens’ rights’

NDTV had moved the HC seeking directions to the RBI to guide its application for compounding and decide it within the timeframe prescribed by the Foreign Rules, 2000. NDTV had moved the HC seeking directions to the RBI to guide its application for compounding and decide it within the timeframe prescribed by the Foreign Rules, 2000.

The Bombay High Court, while allowing a petition filed by New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV) seeking a direction to the RBI to consider its application compounding alleged contraventions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) regulations, observed that institutions like the RBI, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the CBI are looked upon as “guardians of citizens’ rights”. The court added that it’s time that those in power and opposition realise that they should not act in a manner which gives the public an impression that these “vital institutions are nothing but puppets in the hands of politicians”.

NDTV had moved the HC seeking directions to the RBI to guide its application for compounding and decide it within the timeframe prescribed by the Foreign Rules, 2000. After receiving the show-cause notice on November 13, 2015, from the RBI, NDTV had moved a compounding application before it. In September 2017, an FIR was registered by the ED, in which the agency said NDTV has not only violated FEMA but it also committed violations under PMLA. The ED further wrote a letter to the RBI, on December 1, 2017, stating that no compounding application should be considered from NDTV. NDTV then approached the HC stating both the institutions, RBI and ED, are independent. ED cannot prevail upon RBI restraining it from taking a decision in NDTV’s case, the broadcaster contended.

